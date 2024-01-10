Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.50.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Price Performance

TSE:PD opened at C$70.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.63. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.