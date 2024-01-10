Premier Investments Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.60 (ASX:PMV)

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th.
Premier Investments Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67.
About Premier Investments
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Investments
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Will Danaher stock hit new highs in 2024?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 health care stocks off to strong starts in 2024
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.