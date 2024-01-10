PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. PriceSmart has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

