Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 246 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.05.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

V opened at $263.32 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $263.62. The firm has a market cap of $483.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

