ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Down 11.7%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.26. 3,524,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 7,793,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 9.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOIL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

