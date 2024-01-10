PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PTC stock opened at $167.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. PTC has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $176.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after acquiring an additional 859,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,705 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

