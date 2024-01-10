Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Exact Sciences Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exact Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXAS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $69.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,886 shares of company stock worth $1,216,442. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

