Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHK. Bank of America increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock opened at $78.35 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.