Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Shares of BK stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

