Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.08.

Get Qualys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $186.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.80. Qualys has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,344,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,493 shares in the company, valued at $18,344,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,392. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 86.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 761,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,373,000 after acquiring an additional 353,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,892,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 47.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.