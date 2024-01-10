QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for QuantaSing Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for QuantaSing Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for QuantaSing Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of QuantaSing Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

QuantaSing Group Price Performance

Shares of QSG opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.57 million and a PE ratio of -10.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. QuantaSing Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.41 million. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 66.22%.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

