Rajesh Pankaj Sells 650 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajesh Pankaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in InterDigital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in InterDigital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in InterDigital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

