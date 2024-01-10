Raymond James Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Laurentian dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.94.

AP.UN stock opened at C$20.87 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$15.01 and a 12-month high of C$30.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

