Raymond James Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $29.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPRT. B. Riley began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,013 shares of company stock worth $1,884,789. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.