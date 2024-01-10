Raymond James Increases W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $68.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPC. Bank of America reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

WPC stock opened at $66.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

