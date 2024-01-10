Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
Regency Centers Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:REGCO opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $24.36.
About Regency Centers
