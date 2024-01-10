Reviewing Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) & Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Unity Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Unity Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Unity Biotechnology and Forte Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Forte Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 226.63%. Given Unity Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Unity Biotechnology is more favorable than Forte Biosciences.

This table compares Unity Biotechnology and Forte Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology $240,000.00 139.13 -$59.93 million ($3.66) -0.54 Forte Biosciences N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($1.24) -0.69

Forte Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unity Biotechnology. Forte Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unity Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Biotechnology and Forte Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology N/A -88.92% -45.91% Forte Biosciences N/A -88.96% -77.28%

Risk & Volatility

Unity Biotechnology has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology beats Forte Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. It also develops UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases; UBX2050, a human anti-Tie2 agonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of age-related eye diseases; and UBX2089, a a-Klotho hormone drug candidate for multiple neurology indications. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

