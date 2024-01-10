Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $14.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

HOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

HOOD opened at $12.20 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,134 shares in the company, valued at $494,019.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,019.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,100,693 shares of company stock worth $12,021,119. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,065 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

