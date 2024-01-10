Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) vs. Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Head-To-Head Survey

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Dominari’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $1.36 billion 7.77 -$1.03 billion ($0.82) -14.88 Dominari N/A N/A -$22.11 million N/A N/A

Dominari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 2 7 3 0 2.08 Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Robinhood Markets and Dominari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus price target of $12.27, indicating a potential upside of 0.60%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Dominari.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -41.54% -10.62% -2.78% Dominari N/A -35.32% -33.02%

Risk & Volatility

Robinhood Markets has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Dominari shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Robinhood Markets beats Dominari on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors. It also offers In-App Education, a resource that covers investing fundamentals, including why people invest, a stock market overview, and tips on how to define investing goals, as well as allows customers to understand the basics of investing before their first trade; and Crypto Learn and Earn, an educational module available to various crypto customers through Robinhood Learn to teach customers the basics related to cryptocurrency. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

