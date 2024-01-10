Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 285 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 205,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 32,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

