Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.37. The stock has a market cap of $348.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

