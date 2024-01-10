Rockland Trust Co. Takes $211,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $483.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.54. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $508.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

