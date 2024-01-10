RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Raised to $46.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RXST. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $46.06 on Monday. RxSight has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $47.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.19.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $348,687.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,653,932.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $348,687.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,653,932.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $4,296,914.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,367,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RxSight by 7.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 31.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 7.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 10.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

