Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 14,810 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $128,847.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,508 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,449.44.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,802 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $134,317.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,599 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $81,495.51.

On Thursday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 239,580 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,031,638.40.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,348 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,577.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,837 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,879.70.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,126 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $33,296.82.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,983 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,941.96.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,315 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $156,644.65.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,612 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $12,960.48.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 396,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 64,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

