Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 43,299 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $453,340.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,701,024 shares in the company, valued at $28,279,721.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 300 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $3,123.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 90,701 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $930,592.26.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,979 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $61,284.75.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,276 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $74,215.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,806 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $210,140.60.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,498 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $833,310.04.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,026 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $445,307.14.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,325 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $81,918.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,854 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $183,449.42.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $962.00.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE VTN opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

