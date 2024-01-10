Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 2,885 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $46,535.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,224,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,737,604.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,846,206.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $2,693,838.42.

On Thursday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,178,551.20.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 488,281 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $7,944,331.87.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 321,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $5,168,750.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 133,259 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,124,148.46.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 148,832 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,372,382.08.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,203 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $1,222,123.49.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,563 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $1,790,888.51.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,142 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $976,872.24.

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

