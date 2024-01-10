Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 10,968 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,840.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,217,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,526,590. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,277 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,864.35.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,090 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $20,146.80.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,712 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,171.04.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,800 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $17,948.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 500 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,195.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 851 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $5,429.38.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $113.04.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,321 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $133,682.67.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,340 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $14,437.80.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,860 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $73,057.60.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

DMF opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $6.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 342,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 195,473 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 262,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 789,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

