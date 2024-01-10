Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0149 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

