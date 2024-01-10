Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Saul Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
Saul Centers Stock Performance
Saul Centers stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.13. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $43.95.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.
