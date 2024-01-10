SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $103.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

