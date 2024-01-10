Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.14.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. Seagen’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

