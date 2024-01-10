Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $37,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.14.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

