Sean W. Blitchok Sells 4,388 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MeridianLink Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.73 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keenan Capital LLC raised its stake in MeridianLink by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,896,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,416,000 after buying an additional 298,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MeridianLink by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after buying an additional 253,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MeridianLink by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after buying an additional 321,385 shares during the period. Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its stake in MeridianLink by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MeridianLink by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 161,769 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLNK shares. UBS Group started coverage on MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MLNK

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.