Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortive in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Fortive’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fortive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.