Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,999.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,999.36 ($38.23).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
Shell Stock Down 0.1 %
Shell Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,143.71%.
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
