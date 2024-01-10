Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,999.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,999.36 ($38.23).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Shell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shell

Shell Stock Down 0.1 %

Shell Announces Dividend

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,478 ($31.59) on Friday. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,801 ($35.70). The company has a market cap of £161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,574.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,514.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,143.71%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.