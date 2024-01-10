Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $43.67 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $43,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PG opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31. The company has a market cap of $351.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

