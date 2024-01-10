Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOT.UN. TD Securities lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.20 to C$0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

SOT.UN opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$62.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.32. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.49, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

