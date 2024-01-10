SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.25, but opened at $36.88. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SM Energy shares last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 134,969 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SM. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SM Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

SM Energy Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,351,000 after buying an additional 83,588 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in SM Energy by 102.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 4.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.