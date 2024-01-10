SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.350 EPS.
SMART Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ SGH opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SGH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, October 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGH
SMART Global Company Profile
SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SMART Global
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Will Danaher stock hit new highs in 2024?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 health care stocks off to strong starts in 2024
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.