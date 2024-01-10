Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DTC. Craig Hallum cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Solo Brands Price Performance

DTC opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $317.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.85.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. Equities analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Solo Brands by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 167,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 249,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Solo Brands by 216.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 894,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Solo Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

