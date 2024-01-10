Sound Stewardship LLC Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sound Stewardship LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $438.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

