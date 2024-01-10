South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) versus First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares South Plains Financial and First Internet Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $181.03 million 2.56 $58.24 million $3.73 7.53 First Internet Bancorp $178.16 million 1.20 $35.54 million $1.37 18.11

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Internet Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Internet Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for South Plains Financial and First Internet Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

South Plains Financial currently has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.05%. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 22.92% 12.05% 1.10% First Internet Bancorp 5.07% 5.18% 0.38%

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. South Plains Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Internet Bancorp pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. South Plains Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats First Internet Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity line of credit and home improvement, small installment, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, and public and healthcare finance; franchise finance; and small business lending. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and provision of municipal finance lending and leasing products to government entities In addition, it offers corporate credit card and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.