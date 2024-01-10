SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair lowered shares of SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

SP Plus stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.25.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

