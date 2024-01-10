Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,821.25 ($74.20).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Spectris Stock Down 1.2 %
About Spectris
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
