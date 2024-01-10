Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.86

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.86 and last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 142493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRC

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.14%.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.