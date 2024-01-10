State Street Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for State Street in a report released on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $77.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.65. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in State Street by 11.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

