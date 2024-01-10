Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SPLP opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, January 12th. The 1-12500 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.