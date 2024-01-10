Steel Partners Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, January 12th (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, January 12th. The 1-12500 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, January 12th.

Steel Partners Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SPLP opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

