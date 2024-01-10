Steph & Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steph & Co. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

