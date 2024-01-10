Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Receives $61.33 Average PT from Analysts

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STC shares. BTIG Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STC

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE STC opened at $58.74 on Friday. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.